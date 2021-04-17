EAM Jaishankar to visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a focus on boosting bilateral economic cooperation.

His visit to the key city in the United Arab Emirates comes amid evolving geo-political developments in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

''At the invitation of his counterpart, EAM @DrSJaishankar will be visiting Abu Dhabi on 18th April 2021. His discussions will focus on economic cooperation and community welfare,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Jaishankar's visit to the UAE comes days after the Gulf nation's envoy to the US reportedly said his country was playing a role in helping India and Pakistan improve ties.

Interestingly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also embarking on a three-day visit of the UAE from Saturday.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan foreign office said Qureshi will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

In a significant move, the Indian and Pakistani armies in February recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control.

The return to the ceasefire was seen as an indication by the two countries to move forward in their ties which were under severe strain since India announced its decision in August 2019 to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last few years, United Arab Emirates has emerged as a key strategic partner of India in the Gulf region.

In December, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE in the first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army.

