Czechs have "apparently decided to close" Moscow embassy - Interfax citing diplomatic source

The Czech Republic "has apparently decided to close its embassy in Moscow" by expelling 18 Russian diplomats, the Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed diplomatic source as saying on Saturday . The agency It did not provide further details.

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said earlier on Saturday.

