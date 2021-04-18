Left Menu

Czechs have "apparently decided to close" Moscow embassy - Interfax citing diplomatic source

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 00:25 IST
Czechs have "apparently decided to close" Moscow embassy - Interfax citing diplomatic source

The Czech Republic "has apparently decided to close its embassy in Moscow" by expelling 18 Russian diplomats, the Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed diplomatic source as saying on Saturday . The agency It did not provide further details.

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said earlier on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea are closing the gap with City, says Tuchel after win

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his side were closing the gap with Manchester City and their benchmark coach Pep Guardiola after the Londoners 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday.The victory for the Blues -- Tuchels first over Guardiola ...

Mayor claims 'more COVID deaths' took place than reported by Delhi govt

More deaths from COVID-19 took place on Friday according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures reported by the city government, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday.According to the official data shared by the health depar...

Nagaland reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Nagaland on Saturday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases virus, raising the tally to 12,536, a health department official said.32 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 23, Mokokchung- 4, Kohima- 3, Phek- 2, Health Minister S Pangnyu Ph...

Libya welcomes UN decision to deploy cease-fire monitors

Libyas transitional government on Saturday welcomed a UN Security Council decision to deploy international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire in the conflict-stricken country.The Government of National Unity also urged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021