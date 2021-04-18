Man killed, two injured in clash

A man was killed while two others injured as supporters of two panchayat poll candidates clashed at Phoolpur village here on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said Ainul Hasan (38) was campaigning with his supporter Qayyum (35) when another candidate, Hasina Beghum, and his husband Waqil Ahmed Munda, along with Waheed (55), reached there. As a dispute broke out between both sides over campaigning, they attacked each other with sticks and opened fire. Waheed got injured in firing, after which he was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ainul Hasan and Qayyum were injured during the incident. The injured have been referred to Allahabad for treatment. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

