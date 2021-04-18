Soldier shoots himself dead in J-K's Ramban
An Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Sepoy Hanuman Choudhary, who was on sentry duty, shot himself at his camp in Ukhral area around midnight, a police official said. The body has been sent to a local hospital for postmortem.
Police have started inquest proceedings, the official said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.
