Soldier shoots himself dead in J-K's Ramban    

An Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Sepoy Hanuman Choudhary, who was on sentry duty, shot himself at his camp in Ukhral area around midnight, a police official said. The body has been sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

Police have started inquest proceedings, the official said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

