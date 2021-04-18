U'khand: Five killed after car falls into gorge in Gopeshwar
Five people, including a father and his son, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said on Sunday. The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning from the gorge, he said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 13:01 IST
Five people, including a father and his son, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Sunday. The accident occurred late on Saturday night near Garunganga village, which falls between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, on the Badrinath National Highway, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said. The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning from the gorge, he said. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Pratap Naithwal, his son Rajat Naithwal (23), Praveen Naithwal (22), Ganesh Gamswal (29) and Shailendra Hindwal (32), the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand announces COVID-19 vaccination for journalists
Forest fires flare up in Uttarakhand, Centre rushes 2 helicopters to control situation
Uttarakhand CM tests negative for COVID-19
Uttarakhand forest fire: 4 people die, Shah assures all help to state govt
Centre orders deployment of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires