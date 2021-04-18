U'khand: Five killed after car falls into gorge in Gopeshwar

Five people, including a father and his son, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Sunday. The accident occurred late on Saturday night near Garunganga village, which falls between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, on the Badrinath National Highway, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said. The bodies were recovered on Sunday morning from the gorge, he said. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Pratap Naithwal, his son Rajat Naithwal (23), Praveen Naithwal (22), Ganesh Gamswal (29) and Shailendra Hindwal (32), the official said.

