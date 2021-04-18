Left Menu

Any facilities in and around Delhi for care of schizophrenia patients, HC asks AAP Govt, AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) whether there are any facilities in and around the national capital which provide care and treatment to patients suffering from schizophrenia.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the Delhi government and AIIMS to give a list of such facilities before the next date of hearing on April 27.

A similar direction was also given by the court to the lawyer appearing for a woman who has sought various reliefs, including assistance from the government and the AIIMS in treating her 32-year-old son, in view of his mental condition and his resultant aggressive behaviour.

The court noted that the AIIMS had examined the woman's son and diagnosed him with schizophrenia and he was to be admitted to the psychiatry ward of the hospital, after being tested for COVID-19 as per protocols.

However, the patient escaped from the hospital premises before he was admitted, it noted in its order.

''Considering the nature of the matter and the medical condition of the petitioner's (woman) son, it is deemed appropriate to direct the counsel for the petitioner and the other counsels appearing for the respondents (AAP government and AIIMS) to place on record a list of facilities in and around Delhi, which provide care and treatment to patients of schizophrenia,'' the court said.

It also asked the police station of the area where the woman resides to immediately attend to her concerns whenever she calls.

It, however, made it clear that the police officers need not make any regular visits to her house until and unless she calls for help.

