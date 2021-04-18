Man who dragged dog along road arrested

Malappuram, Apr 17 (PTI):A man, who had tied a dog to a two-wheeler and dragged the pet for a distance here, was arrested on Sunday on charges of cruelty, police said.

The incident happened at Edakkara in this north Kerala district on Saturday.

The police registered a case of cruelty to animals after a video of Constant Xavier treating the dog cruelly went viral.

He was arrested and released on bail, the police said.

Xavier reportedly resorted to the act as the dog had chewed off his chappal, they said.

A person, who witnessed the cruelty, shot a video of Xavier and posted it in the social media, they added.

The injured dog was shifted to a veterinary hospital.

Four months ago, a pet dog was tied to a car and dragged along the road in Kochi. A video of this went viral and the police arrested the man who had driven the vehicle.

