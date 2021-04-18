Left Menu

Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:56 IST
Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

Fighting between forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.

The increase in violence came over the past 24 hours and at least 85 others were wounded, military officials from the two sides said.

The Iranian-backed rebels in February renewed their offensive on the oil-rich province of Marib, an anti-Houthi stronghold held by the internationally recognised government.

But they have not made substantial progress amid fierce resistance and heavy losses, mostly the result of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition countering the advance.

The attack on Marib stirred up violence in other areas, including government-held Tazi province, which is besieged by the Houthis. Clashes also took place in the province of Hajjah and the port city of Hodeida.

The officials said at least 42 fighters were killed in Marib and 28 in Taiz. Most of the dead were rebel fighters, they said.

The military officials from both sides spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Abdu Abdullah Magli, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said they staved off Houthi attacks over the weekend in the district of Sorouh in Marib, and reclaimed territory from the rebels.

The Houthi offensive on Marib has threatened to worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The province is sheltering about a million Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives elsewhere in the country.

The Iranian-backed rebels have also stepped up their cross-border attacks by missiles and explosive-laden drones on Saudi Arabia. It's an apparent attempt to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to stop its airstrikes on the rebels in Marib and elsewhere in Yemen.

The intensified fighting and attacks on Saudi Arabia have come amid an international and regional diplomatic push to end the conflict.

Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration have recently offered separate cease-fire proposals. The Houthis, however, turned them down.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the exiled Hadi has been fighting the rebels since March 2015.

The war in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed some 130,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to a database project that tracks the violence.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia uses wedding halls for COVID patients as cases surge

Cambodia began setting up thousands of hospital beds in two wedding party halls on Sunday to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients in a country that up until recently had largely managed to contain infections. Cambodia also reported a da...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to JapanJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide addition...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and scre...

Indonesia reports 4,585 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta Indonesia, April 18 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,585 within one day to 1,604,348, with the death toll adding by 96 to 43,424, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 4,873 more people we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021