Left Menu

Member of fake Indian currency note syndicate arrested

Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said for the last few months, they have been receiving inputs about the Malda-based syndicate involved in smuggling FICNs through the Indo-Bangladesh border into Delhi and adjoining states.Based on a specific input, a trap was laid and our team nabbed Rahim from Anand Vihar railway station on April 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:57 IST
Member of fake Indian currency note syndicate arrested

A key member of a syndicate supplying fake Indian currency note (FICN) has been arrested from the Anand Vihar railway station here, police said on Sunday.

They said 29-year-old Abdul Rahim, a resident of West Bengal's Malda, has been smuggling fake notes from Bangladesh for a long time. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said for the last few months, they have been receiving inputs about the Malda-based syndicate involved in smuggling FICNs through the Indo-Bangladesh border into Delhi and adjoining states.

''Based on a specific input, a trap was laid and our team nabbed Rahim from Anand Vihar railway station on April 16. He was waiting near the station to deliver a huge consignment of FICNs to his Delhi-based contact. ''FICNs with a face value of Rs 8 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 was recovered from his possession,'' the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that in 2018, while working as a mason at the house of a man named Nasruddin, Rahim was asked to deliver fake Indian currency notes to make easy money. He initially earned Rs 3,000 per delivery, the officer said. ''Nasruddin used to collect FICNs from suppliers based near the Indo-Bangladesh border, who smuggled them from Bangladesh. After sometime, Rahim started accompanying Nasruddin for collecting FICN from the Indo-Bangladesh border. ''They both collected several consignments of FICN from there and further supplied to their associates based in different parts of India during past three years. For the last few months, Rahim was getting Rs one lakh of FICN as his share on delivery of Rs eight lakhs or more to their different contacts,'' Yadav said.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Rahim also came in contact with a man named Tiku and started smuggling FICNs from him, he said. During the lockdown period, Nasruddin, Rahim and other members of their network could not smuggle FICNs. However after the lockdown was over, both of them collected huge amount of FICN and supplied them with the help of their contacts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the groups leader.The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan TLP gr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Three dead, two injured in Wisconsin shootingThree people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin early on Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriffs...

Cambodia uses wedding halls for COVID patients as cases surge

Cambodia began setting up thousands of hospital beds in two wedding party halls on Sunday to cope with an influx of COVID-19 patients in a country that up until recently had largely managed to contain infections. Cambodia also reported a da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021