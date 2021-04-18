Left Menu

J-K woman who received bullet injury dies

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:33 IST
J-K woman who received bullet injury dies

A woman who had received bullet injury in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir last week died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Shakeela Banu (35), a resident of the Darganie Gund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, received the bullet injury on Friday night, but her family initially did not report the matter to the police.

Her husband and in-laws tried to hide the matter and ferried her to a nearby hospital at Aripal and then to the sub-district hospital in Tral, but did not disclose to doctors anything regarding bullet injuries, the police had said on Saturday.

Doctors were informed by family members that she was suffering from abdominal pain/heart problem, the police said, adding that the doctors at the hospital referred her to the SMHS Hospital here where she was diagnosed of the injury due to a bullet.

''As soon as the police received the information, a team from Aripal Police Post reached the house of the injured and during a search, an empty bullet cartridge was recovered,” the police said.

Banu, the wife of Ghulam Nabi Lone, died at the SMHS Hospital on Sunday.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth held on murder charge

A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said. Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl...

Guj: Remdesivir firm's top executive held for black marketing

A top executive of a Daman-based pharmaceutical company and his aide have been arrested from Valsad district in Gujarat for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police sa...

France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.The restrictions include ma...

IPL 2021: RCB spinner Chahal relishes bowling against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might have given 20 runs in the 17th over but the spinner still played an instrumental role in his teams win on Sunday evening. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers knocks of 78 and 76 wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021