Odisha: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child care centre's employee

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:28 IST
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman employee of a state-funded child care institute in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR), they said.

The survivor had reached out to the OSPCR, following which the complaint was lodged, police said.

The accused, a native of the Kiarabanka village, was arrested on Saturday after a preliminary inquiry, they said.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigations are underway, they added.

