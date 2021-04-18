Indian Army trains 200 Nigerian Army personnel in guerrilla warfare for 3 months

A four-member team of the Indian Army conducted a three-month-long training camp on guerrilla warfare in Nigeria for 200 Nigerian Army personnel this year, said officials on Sunday.

The Indian Army officials said four members of its mobile training team (IA-MTT) conducted counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations training for 200 soldiers of the Nigerian Army's infantry and special forces.

They said this training was conducted between January 22 and April 18 at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI).

The team trained and oriented the Nigerian Army soldiers on nuances of guerrilla warfare with special emphasis on small team operations to deal with non-state actors, they mentioned.

The efforts of the Indian Army's team were appreciated and complemented by Vice Chief of Nigerian Army, who is also Chief of Operations and Chief of Training.

