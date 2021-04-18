Kerala girl death: 'Missing' father held in Karnataka

The police have arrested the 'missing' father of a minor girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances here last month.

Sanu Mohan was nabbed in Karnataka, nearly a month after he allegedly went missing, police said on Sunday.

''He is in our custody. He is being brought to Kochi'', they said without elaborating.

Both Mohan and his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga had gone missing from their flat here since the night of March 20.

Two days later, Vaiga was found dead in a river here.

Police had been on the look out for Mohan since his mysterious disappearance following the incident.

A police team had gone to Kollur, Mukambika on Saturday after he was spotted in a hotel there.

Mohan, who is believed to have left Kochi in his car, had reportedly stayed in the hotel for six days since April 10.

Police suspect that the drowning of the girl in the river could be a case of planned murder.

They suspect that the victim was alive when she was thrown into water.

Kochi city police said it will hold a press conference on Monday in connection with the incident.

