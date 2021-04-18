Left Menu

MP CM asks people to stay indoors till April 30

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:37 IST
MP CM asks people to stay indoors till April 30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked people to stay indoors till April 30 to break the chain of rising coronavirus infection.

The CM's appeal triggered speculation that the ongoing ''corona curfew'', which is in force in many parts of Madhya Pradesh till April 23, maybe extended till April 30.

''It is very necessary to break the chain of the coronavirus infection in view of the rise in the cases...No one should come out of house unnecessarily till April 30,'' Chouhan said in a statement.

The CM also said the people should observe a ''Janata curfew'' in villages, localities, colonies and buildings etc during which only two to four persons should bring necessary items for others.

Chouhan appealed to people to wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms.

He said Madhya Pradesh has received about one lakh Remdesivir injections since April 8.

''A government supply of 12,000 injections is received on Sunday. The state will start receiving about 20,000 injections from April 20,'' he stated.

Currently, ''corona curfew'' is in place in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore, till April 23.

Besides, there is the weekend ''corona curfew'' in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the corona curfew will come into effect in Damoh, where the Assembly byelection was held on April 17, from 10 pm on April 19 till 6 am on April 26.

With 12,248 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike, Madhya Pradesh's case tally went up to 4,08,080. The death toll stood at 4,557, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...

Lingaraj Temple shut; Covid-negative report, vax certificate must for entering Puri temple

The famed Lingaraj Temple was declared closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Sunday after several servitors were found to be COVID-positive.In an order, the civic body said that it will, however, ensure that the shrine of L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021