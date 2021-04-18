Left Menu

Acted in good faith based on info about large quantity of Remdesivir: Mumbai Police on Fadnavis' allegations

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Mumbai Police of harassing a Remdesivir supplier, the police on Sunday clarified that the director of the pharmaceutical company had been called for an inquiry based on specific information about stocking of large quantity the drug.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:50 IST
Acted in good faith based on info about large quantity of Remdesivir: Mumbai Police on Fadnavis' allegations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Mumbai Police of harassing a Remdesivir supplier, the police on Sunday clarified that the director of the pharmaceutical company had been called for an inquiry based on specific information about stocking of large quantity the drug. In a press note, the Mumbai Police explained that the security force had specific information about stocking of a large quantity (60,000) vials of Remdesivir, what is considered a life-saving medicine for COVID-positive patients.

"On April 17, a director of this pharmaceutical company was called by BKC police station for inquiry. A team from Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was also there... The Commissioner and Joint Commissioner, FDA were aware of this," the statement said. It added that around 11:15 that night, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis visited the police station, along with Praveen Darekaar, Parag Alvani and Prasad Lad, and enquired why the director was called to the police station.

"He (Fadnavis) said permission was taken from the Commissioner, FDA to donate the stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra government, as the drug stocked for export cannot be diverted to the domestic market without the permission of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) or FDA," it added. The police further said that communication from the FDA to the pharmaceutical company was not shared with the BKC police station, which was acting independently on the information available to them in good faith.

It further said that the inquiry was necessary in light of complaints of rampant hoarding and black marketing of the drug. Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis had accused the Maharastra Police of harassing the Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of BJP leaders.

"Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around nine pm, the police arrested him," Fadnavis had told reporters. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil also explained that there was a specific input on which Mumbai Police acted upon and called the director of the company for inquiry.

"Both Leaders of Opposition reaching there and pressurising police was not a right thing. We are inquiring in this matter further and necessary action will be taken," he said. The Police and FDA are keeping a close watch on other reports of Black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir and other important drugs, Patil added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president draws security powers into dispute with PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Sunday that his powers as commander of the armed forces also cover the internal security forces, not only the army, in the latest escalation of his dispute with the prime minister.Saieds comments threat...

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021