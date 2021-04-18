Left Menu

Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, security officials say

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the area of the base that houses U.S. contractors, and that no casualties had been reported so far.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

