Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets
Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL here on Sunday.Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four.In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls.
Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls, taking them to 195 for four.
In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target rather comfortably in 18.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 92 off 49 balls. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, K L Rahul 61). Delhi Capitals 198/4 in 18.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 92; Jhye Richardson 2/41).
