Bihar Police nabs two prisoners attempting to escape from Muzaffarpur jail

Two prisoners were apprehended after an alleged failed attempt to escape from the Bihar jail with the help of three other inmates on late Sunday. The prisoners were identified as Jumma Miyan alias Kankatwa and Abhishek Kumar. The two tried to escape from Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Muzaffarpur.

"Two prisoners were trying to escape with the help of three other prisoners. Both of them were caught inside the jail premises. One of the inamtes is Jumma Miyan alias Kankatwa and the other is Abhishek Kumar," Kundan Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO East) said while speaking to ANI. He also mentioned that further action will be taken after registering an FIR. (ANI)

