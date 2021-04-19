Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed further proceedings before Single Judge and Division Bench of Delhi High Court in the Amazon-Future-Reliance case.

SC stays further proceedings in Amazon-Future-Reliance case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed further proceedings before Single Judge and Division Bench of Delhi High Court in the Amazon-Future-Reliance case. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman said the matter will be finally decided by the top court. The matter will be heard on May 4.

"We will stay further proceedings before Single Judge and Division Bench. Meanwhile, pleadings will be completed and the matter will come up with other matter on May 4," the apex court said. The top court was hearing an appeal of e-commerce giant Amazon challenging Delhi High Court's decision to stay an order upholding an emergency arbitrator award restraining Future Retail Limited (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,731 crore assets sale deal with Reliance Retail.

On March 22, a Division Bench of High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh had stayed a March 18 order of Justice J R Midha ordering attachment of the assets of Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL), FRL, Kishore Biyani and 10 others promoters. Amazon has been seeking enforcement of an order of the emergency arbitrator (EA) at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) restraining FRL from taking any steps to transfer its retail assets.

Amazon has a 49 per cent stake in FCPL, which in turn owns a 9.82 per cent stake in FRL. Amazon's contention is that it has invested Rs 1,431 crore in FCPL on the clear understanding that FRL would be the sole vehicle for its retail business and its retail assets would not be alienated without consent and never to a Restricted Person. FRL, on the other hand, has objected to the enforcement of the EA award saying that it is not an order under Section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and hence not enforceable in India.

FRL has contended that the Rs 24,731 crore deal was very important to save its 25,000 employees. It had said as per the deal, Reliance will not only take over FRL's shops but also all its liabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

