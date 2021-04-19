Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's ShopianPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:56 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated befittingly.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said, adding that two to three militants were believed to be trapped.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir to remain closed for two weeks for students up to Class 9 in view of spike in COVID-19 cases: LG office.
Two cops chargesheeted in graft case in Jammu
Six Government Medical College students test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu
IGP Jammu reviews security situation in J&K's Kishtwar
ISJK commander arrested in Jammu; terror strike averted: IGP