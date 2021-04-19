Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:56 IST
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated befittingly.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said, adding that two to three militants were believed to be trapped.

