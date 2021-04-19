Kremlin calls Czech actions 'provocative and unfriendly' after diplomatic expulsions

The Kremlin on Monday called the Czech Republic's actions "provocative and unfriendly" after Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats and said it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot.

The central European country ordered the diplomats out on Saturday, prompting Moscow to expel 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in retaliation. The dispute is the biggest between the two countries since the end of decades of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.

