Kremlin calls Czech actions 'provocative and unfriendly' after diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin calls Czech actions 'provocative and unfriendly' after diplomatic expulsionsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:18 IST
The Kremlin on Monday called the Czech Republic's actions "provocative and unfriendly" after Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats and said it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot.
The central European country ordered the diplomats out on Saturday, prompting Moscow to expel 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in retaliation. The dispute is the biggest between the two countries since the end of decades of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Soviet
- Moscow
- European
- Prague
- Czech Republic's
- eastern Europe
- Kremlin
- Russian
ALSO READ
European leader urges foreign fighters to leave Libya
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela to miss Arsenal trip, says asst coach
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip
European countries scramble to tamp down latest virus surge
European regulator to explain blood clot probe