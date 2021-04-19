Left Menu

COVID-19: HC directs Centre, AAP govt to disclose number of beds available in hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:12 IST
COVID-19: HC directs Centre, AAP govt to disclose number of beds available in hospitals

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre and AAP government to file affidavits by Tuesday disclosing hospital-wise availability of beds for COVID-19 patients here.

Taking stock of the current pandemic situation, the high court asked the Central government to look into the aspect of shortage of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals on an urgent basis.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the Centre and the Delhi government in their affidavits shall also give details as to how many hospital beds are with or without ventilators and oxygen support.

It also directed the firm, which used to supply oxygen to Delhi hospitals and has suddenly stopped, to restore the oxygen supply immediately. The high court was told that the firm was supplying oxygen to other states.

The bench also said that the Delhi government's direction on action against labs for not delivering COVID-19 test reports within 24 hours, shall not be implemented.

0n migrant workers crisis, it observed that both the Central and Delhi governments have failed in the last year's lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it.

The high court will take up the matter again on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Australian flight lands in New Zealand since closure of border due to pandemic last year

Hundreds of passengers from Australia landed in Auckland on Monday following the implementation of a travel bubble under which New Zealand allowed Australian flights into the country for the first time since the borders were shut in March l...

The COVID pandemic has led to a 30%-40% increase in matrimonial matchmaking activity; reveals a study by Golden Matrimonial Services, Delhi

The Coronavirus spread has forced many routines, as well as important annual events, to go on hold definitely or indefinitely. However, talking about the matrimonial match-making industry it has only seen a steady rise, in fact of up to 30-...

Delhi lockdown: Injection will not work in COVID, a peg will, says a woman boozer

Hours after Delhi government announced for week-long lockdown in the city, long serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops in various parts of the national capital on Monday. Standing in a queue, a woman, who came to purchase liquor a...

Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison, the Russian state penitentiary service said Monday, after the politicians doctor said he could be near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021