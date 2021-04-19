EU adopts new round of sanctions on Myanmar after Feb coup, Borrell says

The European Union has adopted a new round of sanctions on Myanmar linked to the Feb. 1 coup, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We adopted a second, much larger package of sanctions affecting 10 individuals and also two economic entities belonging to the military," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

