EU adopts new round of sanctions on Myanmar after Feb coup, Borrell says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:50 IST
The European Union has adopted a new round of sanctions on Myanmar linked to the Feb. 1 coup, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We adopted a second, much larger package of sanctions affecting 10 individuals and also two economic entities belonging to the military," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

