Left Menu

SC directs Guj, Raj to convert overhead electric cables into underground powerlines to save GIB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:59 IST
SC directs Guj, Raj to convert overhead electric cables into underground powerlines to save GIB

In a bid to save endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB), the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat and Rajasthan governments to convert the overhead electric cables into underground powerlines, wherever feasible, within a period of one year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde formed a three-member committee to assess the feasibility for laying of the high-voltage underground power line.

The committee comprises scientists Dr. Rahul Rawat, Dr. Sutirtha Dutta and Dr. Devesh Gadhavi, Deputy Director of Corbett Foundation.

''The above committee may also obtain technical reports if need be, from experts in the field of electricity supply to arrive at their decision. The Government of India shall provide all assistance to the Committee,'' the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna V Ramasubramanian, said.

The apex court directed that work for laying the powerlines underground shall proceed right away where there is no doubt about its feasibility.

''However, in cases where the respondents find that there are issues relating to feasibility, the matter shall be referred to the committee with all relevant material and particulars. The committee shall assess the matter and arrive at a conclusion as to whether the underground powerlines is feasible or not. Based on the report to be rendered by the committee the further action shall be taken by the respondent,'' the bench said.

The apex court said that in all such cases where it is found feasible to convert the overhead cables into underground powerlines, the same shall be undertaken and completed within a period of one year.

''In all cases where the overhead powerlines exist as on today in the priority and potential GIB area the respondents shall take steps forthwith to install diverters pending consideration of the conversion of the overhead cables into underground powerlines. ''In all such cases where it is found feasible to convert the overhead cables into underground powerlines the same shall be undertaken and completed within a period of one year and till such time the diverters shall be hung from the existing powerlines,'' the bench said.

The top court said that the State, as well as the Central government, have a duty cast to preserve the endangered species and as such the expenses incurred will have to be provided by them either under the schemes available or by earmarking the same in such manner. ''Needless to mention that in the instant case the preservation is by undergrounding the powerlines and in that context, if cost is incurred, it would also be permissible to pass on a portion of such expenses to the ultimate consumer subject to the approval of the Competent Regulatory Authority,'' the bench said.

With regard to the conservation of the habitat to secure the safety of the eggs laid by the birds, the apex court also directed that certain areas be fenced and protected from invasion by predators so that the eggs laid in these areas are protected. ''In addition to the death of the birds due to collision and electrocution, the conservation strategy also requires protecting the eggs of the said species of birds and the same being transferred to breeding centres for the purpose of hatching,'' it said.

The apex court's judgement came on a plea of M.K. Ranjitsinh, a retired IAS officer and others, seeking court's directions for an urgent emergency response plan to protect and ensure recovery of numbers of GIB and Lesser Florican (LF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New direction needed: EU launches website for citizens to discuss its future

The European Union launched on Monday a website for citizens to debate the future of the 27-nation bloc as the exit of Britain, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of nationalism force the EU to reflect on how it wants to dev...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

Production of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSol...

U.S. revokes license for Belarusian firms over human rights abuses

The United States on Monday revoked an authorization for certain transactions with nine sanctioned Belarusian state-owned enterprises over human rights violations and abuses in the country.This action is a further consequence of the Belarus...

TV stations won't break deals to broadcast Super League, says Spain's Mediapro

Television broadcasters wont break their contracts with UEFA and national leagues to join the breakaway European Super League project, the head of Spanish media company Mediapro told Reuters on Monday. Jaume Roures, whose company broadcasts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021