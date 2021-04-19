Left Menu

Kerala flood hero turns villain, booked in moral policing case

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:17 IST
A Kerala fisherman, who had won several hearts on social media after he crouched on a flooded road to enable three stranded women to step on his back and get into a NDRF inflatable boat during the August 2018 floods, has been booked by police here on allegations of moral policing.

It was K P Jaisal, who had won praise as he kneeled down in waist deep water to rescue the women, including one with an infant, so that they could easily get into the National Disaster Response Force boat in Vengara's Muthalamadaarea.

Police said an FIR has been filed against Jaisal and another person at Tanur police station in an alleged moral policing incident.

Tanur Police Circle Inspector Jeevan George said the incident took place at Thooval Theeram beach on April 15.

Police said the accused took the photo of a man with a woman and blackmailed the duo and allegedly threatened to post the picture on social media if he was not paid Rs one lakh.

The man immediately transferred Rs 5000 through his mobile wallet and promised to pay the remaining amount later.

However, theaggrieved person approached police and filed a complaint.

Jaisal and his accomplice are absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

