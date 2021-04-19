Man killed on suspicion of being mobile phone thief

Man killed on suspicion of being mobile phone thiefPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:19 IST
A 22-year-old man has been allegedly killed by three persons, including a teenage boy, on suspicion of being a mobile phone thief at Worli here, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in a bylane near the Doordarshan office in the wee hours of Sunday, the official said.
The victim Akash Kharwa was attacked with sticks and a metal pipe by the three persons, he said.
Kharwa, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, died on the spot, the official said.
A case of murder has been registered against the trio, PTI DC NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Worli
- PTI DC
- Doordarshan
- Akash Kharwa