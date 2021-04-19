Man killed on suspicion of being mobile phone thief

A 22-year-old man has been allegedly killed by three persons, including a teenage boy, on suspicion of being a mobile phone thief at Worli here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a bylane near the Doordarshan office in the wee hours of Sunday, the official said.

The victim Akash Kharwa was attacked with sticks and a metal pipe by the three persons, he said.

Kharwa, who sustained serious injuries in the assault, died on the spot, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against the trio, PTI DC NSK NSK

