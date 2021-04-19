Left Menu

White House says Kremlin critic Navalny must be treated humanely

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:08 IST
White House says Kremlin critic Navalny must be treated humanely
Representative Image

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said what happens to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia's custody is the responsibility of the Russian government and the world will hold them accountable.

"In the interim, our objective is of course continuing to...push for his release and reiterate our view that he must be treated humanely," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA lead a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fin...

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary express solidarity with Czech Republic

The foreign ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Hungary expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic, according to a statement published on the website of the Polish foreign ministry on Monday, after Prague ordered 18 Russian embassy staff ou...

Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to stake a claim over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complain...

J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID vaccine in India, import licence

Multinational pharma giant Johnson Johnson has applied to Indias drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.They said the company...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021