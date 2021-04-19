White House says Kremlin critic Navalny must be treated humanely

White House says Kremlin critic Navalny must be treated humanelyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:08 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said what happens to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia's custody is the responsibility of the Russian government and the world will hold them accountable.
"In the interim, our objective is of course continuing to...push for his release and reiterate our view that he must be treated humanely," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
