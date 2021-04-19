PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 34546 30325 417 3804 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 853460 766398 12121 74941 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 363813 315002 3448 45363 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 78070 67072 1190 9783 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 148208 133981 2063 12164 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 12131 10351 133 1647 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 304660 261364 7985 35311 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 426584 346739 3204 76641 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 126193 102899 1892 18864 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 879831 661311 9997 208523 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 968000 912510 7437 48053 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1176850 1021250 13497 142084 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1253068 1144791 4950 103004 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 1165 769 1 390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 48336 42931 713 4692 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1002392 914119 13157 75116 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 355433 314441 1838 39154 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 544840 410913 5908 128019 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4950 3848 4 1098 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 68152 59705 900 7547 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 415972 341724 5494 68754 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 420977 341783 4636 74558 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3898262 3159240 69824 676520 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5390 5200 64 126 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16987 16809 56 122 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 224455 216705 1135 5268 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 331604 280286 1790 49527 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 162945 133479 1456 28010 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29775 29102 377 296 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14871 14038 153 680 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4904 4518 12 374 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12568 12110 94 189 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 372703 347637 1948 23065 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6696 6014 136 399 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 34034 33152 391 430 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 668353 661311 10606 53418 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 15270013 13066076 189026 2022544 ------------------------------------------------------------------ * This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Delhi as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,50,61,919 and the death toll at 1,78,769. The ministry said there are 19,29,329 active cases while 1,29,53,821 people have so far recovered from the infection.

