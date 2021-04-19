Sharad Pawar wishes former PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Sharad Pawar wishes former PM Manmohan Singh speedy recoveryPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:00 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery.
Singh, 88, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi in the afternoon.
''Good wishes to the Former Prime Minister Hon.Shri Manmohan Singh ji for a speedy recovery, Pawar tweeted.
Pawar had served as agriculture minister in the Singh-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.
