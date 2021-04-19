Left Menu

Allahabad HC closed till April 24, Rajasthan HC to function virtually till May 3 amid COVID-19 surge

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court and its offices will remain closed till April 24, while the Rajasthan High Court will function only virtually till May 3 amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

According to a notification issued by the Allahabad High Court, ''Only urgent cases will be taken up by the courts only through virtual modes with effect from April 26, 2021.'' A committee set up by the high court for the purpose of taking preventive and remedial measures and for combating the impending threat of COVID-19 decided that there shall be no physical filing/e-filing in the Lucknow and Allahabad benches between April 20 and April 24.

The committee further directed that the District Magistrates and the Chief Medical Officers of Prayagraj and Lucknow will ensure arrangement of COVID-19 medicines and oxygen cylinders in adequate numbers at hospitals.

The Rajasthan High Court administration has decided to shift back to hearing through video conferencing only between April 19 and May 3, the period when the state government has imposed various restrictions in view of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a notification on Monday, the high court administration said filing of fresh urgent matters will be made through e-filing with the condition to submit hard copies within seven days of resuming regular functioning.

The order said that a limited number of subordinate courts shall function only through video conferencing for matters of urgent nature. One special court/tribunal of each category in every judge will be kept functional on a rotational basis as managed by the principal district judge for matters of urgent nature.

Also, the district judges will be authorized to depute bare essential judicial officers on rotational basis at each court complex for hearing of urgent matters.

Advocates have been exempted from wearing coat and gown during virtual hearing of cases and have been advised against attending their chambers as these would require to be closed, according to the Rajasthan High Court notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

