30 inmates at Maharashtra's Kalyan jail test positive for COVID-19

Around 30 inmates from Aadharwadi jail in Maharashtra's Kalyan have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Jail authority, all 30 inmates were shifted to Thane civil hospital for treatment. The Thane Civil Hospital is the COVID-19 care centre for jail inmates.

At present 1,900 inmates are there in jail and 200 inmates vaccinated on the first day of vaccination today. Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

