Left Menu

Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

PTI | Prague | Updated: 20-04-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 01:01 IST
Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute

The two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive Czech depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not the Czech Republic itself, the country's prime minister and prosecutor general said Monday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he didn't consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but said “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.” “We're a sovereign state and it's unacceptable for foreign agents to conduct such operations here,” Babis said.

On Sunday, Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech government's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia's military and foreign intelligence services. Both sides sent government planes Monday to take the envoys and their families home.

Pavel Zeman, the Czech prosecutor general, said the ammunition targeted was mostly meant to be sent to an arms dealer in Bulgaria and be intentionally exploded after delivery. The 2014 depot blast in the town of Vrbetice killed two people. “The explosion was not supposed to occur on Czech Republic's territory,” Zeman said.

Zeman said the two Russian suspects were using false identities on passports from Tajikistan and Moldova when they booked a visit to the depot. They stayed in Prague and the eastern city of Ostrava, about two-hour drive from the depot, which is located in the eastern Czech Republic. The suspects also used Russian passports to travel to the Czech Republic.

Their names and photos matched two Russians whom British authorities charged in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury. “The two were identified as the attackers in Salisbury in 2018,” Zeman said.

Zeman said because the investigation has not been completed, authorities cannot reveal more details about the case and rejected Babis' request to publish them. Babis said his government is consider demanding compensation for damages from the Russians.

Czech Republic's Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the acting foreign minister, said Monday that the Russian expulsion of Czech diplomats effectively paralysed the Czech Embassy in Moscow.

“We had to expect that to happen but the Czech Republic has not done anything wrong,” Hamacek said. “It's us who are the victims of the Russian actions.” Babis said the Czechs will “certainly” respond to what is seen as a disproportionate Russian move. The Czech government also decided not to allow the Russian state-controlled Rosatom nuclear corporation from participating in a tender for the planned construction of a nuclear reactor at its Dukovany nuclear plant.

The Czech intelligence services have repeatedly warned against allowing Russian and Chinese companies to bid in the multibillion-dollar tender, saying they pose security risk due to links to their respective governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021