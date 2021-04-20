NCLAT officiating chairperson tests positive for COVID, tribunal prepones summer vacation

The Officiating Chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Justice AIS Cheema, several staff and registry officials have tested positive for COVID-19. In view of the existing situation the tribunal has preponed its summer vacation, which will now begin from April 26 instead of June 7, an official statement said. "The earlier notified Summer Vacations from 7 to June 30 stand cancelled and shall be working for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi. In lieu of the same, the period from April 26 to May 20 (both days inclusive) shall be observed as Summer Vacations for Principal Bench of NCLAT at New Delhi. The Registry shall however remain functional during this period," an order passed by the Appellate Tribunal said.

During this period, e-filing of cases shall be operational and urgent matters may be taken up for hearing by vacation court which would sit mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays, it added. The office premises shall remain closed on April 20 and 21 for "complete disinfection" as a large number of NCLAT officials, including staff, senior officials of Registry, as well as the Officiating Chairperson Justice AIS Cheema, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The order added that the matters listed on April 22 and 23 will not be taken up and even Registry will remain closed in Delhi. During this period of April 26 to May 20, e-filing of cases shall be operational and only urgent matters would be taken up, it further said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

