Maharashtra: 3 held with drugs, swords in Thane

Police have arrested three persons and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 8.80 lakh and five swords from their possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Five persons were spotted moving in a suspicious manner near a slum colony in Mira Bhayander area on Sunday, he said.

The police caught three of them and seized 80 gm of mephedrone powder worth Rs 8.80 lakh from one of the them, identified as Sandeep Nangre (32), he said.

The other two who were caught were identified as Suryakant Karalkar (27) and Shakir Shayyed (34), both working as drivers, he said.

Five swords were also seized from the accused, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab two others who managed to escape, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, the police added.

