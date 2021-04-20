Left Menu

Woman, 2 children axed to death in Jharkhand

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:15 IST
A 30-year-old woman and her eight and six-year-old sons have been axed to death by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jaata village in Garhwa police station area on Monday when the woman was only with her children in the house, an officer said.

Her husband claimed that he and other members of the family had gone to oversee the construction of their new house, which is some distance away, and found the bodies in different rooms of their old house upon their return in the evening, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

