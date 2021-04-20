Thai PM says not attending ASEAN summit on Myanmar in Jakarta

Thai PM says not attending ASEAN summit on Myanmar in JakartaReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:28 IST
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he would not be attending a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on April 24, where the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar is set to be discussed.
Prayuth said Thailand would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also a foreign minister, at the meeting of ASEAN leaders at the bloc's Jakarta headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
