Left Menu

7-day lockdown comes into force in Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters of Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:55 IST
7-day lockdown comes into force in Aizawl, 10 other district headquarters of Mizoram

A seven-day lockdown has come into force from Tuesday in Aizawl and 10 other district headquarters of Mizoram to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Though the state government order issued on Monday night did not use the word ''lockdown'', it said no resident in Aizawl municipal area and 10 other district headquarters should step out of their homes during the restriction period, which will remain effective from 4 am on April 20 to 4 am on April 26.

However, inter-village or intra-state movement is allowed with permission from the village or local-level task forces, it said.

The existing night curfew from 8.30 pm to 4 am in Aizawl and the 10 other district headquarters will be enforced more strictly.

As per the new guidelines, places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, restaurants and shopping complexes shall remain closed throughout the state during the period.

Shops selling essential commodities, flowers and construction materials have been allowed to remain open with permission from the village or local-level task forces, it said.

Also, petrol pumps, cold storages, bakeries and carpentry, steel fabrication, weaving and motor workshops have also been allowed to remain open, the notification said.

Board examinations and other recruitment examinations will be held as per schedule, it said.

The state government has said that at most 30 people can attend funerals and weddings.

However, other public functions such as birthday parties, anniversary celebrations and sporting events have been banned in all parts of the state.

Lengpui airport and inter-state borders will remain open and all returnees, barring those coming from states affected by coronavirus variant strains, will have to undergo seven-day home isolation if they test negative for the infection upon their arrival.

Those coming from abroad or COVID-19 variant strain- affected states will have to undergo institutional quarantine.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess COVID negative certificates.

The state had registered 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 4,904.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...

No athletes have requested pre-Olympic vaccinations yet, says Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday that they received no request from athletes to vaccinate them before the opening of the Olympic games.The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1 per cent vaccinated, caus...

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021