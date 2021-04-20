Left Menu

UP Minister slams Kejriwal for imposing COVID-19 lockdown 'in rush' to 'cover failures'

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for imposing a six-day lockdown in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers in the national capital and alleged that the move was made "in a rush" to "cover his failures".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:18 IST
UttarPradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for imposing a six-day lockdown in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers in the national capital and alleged that the move was made "in a rush" to "cover his failures". "During the pandemic, Delhi's Chief Minister has again shown the same attitude towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar like he showed earlier," Singh said.

"When a lockdown is imposed in a rush, without preparation, and to cover your own failures, then this is how the arrangements cripple and people are disturbed," he added. Slamming the Delhi government, he said, "When you had to provide facilities over there, you didn't. No beds are provided, no hospitals were made available, and no other arrangements were provided. And in such times, one way was left to cover your failures - to impose a lockdown. The results of which were seen last night at Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad border."

"Delhi government has again done this to the residents of UP and Bihar. People were dropped off at the borders via buses. No arrangements were made for them. However, last night, UP's Chief Minister put state government and private buses in place to move 70,000-1 lakh people from there and drop them off to their villages," the Minister added. "We are seeing the results of this lockdown, which was put in place in a rush," he said.

In the light of surging COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi starting from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. (ANI)

