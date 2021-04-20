Chad President Idriss Deby dies on front lines, says army spokesman

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on front lines, says army spokesmanReuters | N'djamena | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:25 IST
Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of the sixth term in office.
Deby's campaign said on Monday that he was headed to the front lines to join troops battling "terrorists". Rebels based across the northern frontier in Libya attacked a border post on election day and then advanced hundreds of kilometers south across the desert.
Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Trial of Chicago 7,' Chadwick Boseman score SAG wins ahead of Oscars
Chadwick Boseman, more stars honoured during In Memoriam segment at SAG Awards
Jordan's Prince Hamza says he will disobey army orders to keep silent
Jordan's Prince Hamza says in voice recording will disobey army orders to keep silent
Amit Chadha takes over as CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services