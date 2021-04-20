Protesting farmers to be tested, vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, says Anil Vij

Left Menu

Expressing concern for farmers, who have been protesting against the central agricultural laws at Delhi-Haryana borders, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will be tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated against it.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern for farmers, who have been protesting against the central agricultural laws at Delhi-Haryana borders, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will be tested for COVID-19 and vaccinated against it. "It is my duty to worry about everyone in Haryana. Farmers are protesting here in large numbers. We have decided to vaccinate them and get them tested for COVID-19. Yesterday, we had a meeting with state-level corona monitoring committee, wherein we took this decision," Vij told ANI.

The Minister further informed that he had talked to Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat and Jhajjar, about the vaccination and testing of farmers protesting at the border. Earlier, Vij had said the state will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister, but he is concerned about how to protect the protesting farmers at the Haryana border from COVID-19.

He had participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding COVID-19 situation on Thursday evening. "We will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister. But my concern is to protect the farmers from the coronavirus, who have gathered at the border of Haryana. I have to save them from the COVID-19," he had said.

Haryana reported 3,146 new COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths in the past 24 hours, said the state health ministry. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

