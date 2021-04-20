7 GREF contractors booked for violating COVID protocols while bringing labourers to Ladakh

Left Menu

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:11 IST
The Ladakh administration has booked seven General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) contractors for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines while brining labourers to Ladakh, officials said. The district administration initiated legal action by filing an FIR against seven GREF mates for bringing workers to Leh allegedly without them having a negative RT-PCR reports, they said.

Leh DDMA Chairman Suse had deputed Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADC) and tehsildar to inspect the BRO and GREF camp sites where the labourers inducted by them were kept. After being tipped-off by a COVID-19 surveillance team, they found contractors violating the protocols by bringing labourers without them having the mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports as directed by the administration, they added.

During the inspection at the various camp sites, district officials found that COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and COVID-appropriate behaviours were being violated, they said.

Therefore, FIRs were filed by the Leh police against seven GREF mates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, they said.

