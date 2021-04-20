Maha: Kalyan hospital penalised for dumping medical waste in open

The civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district has penalized a hospital for allegedly dumping hazardous medical waste in the open, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Vitthal Krupa Hospital had dumped medical waste near a flyover in the city.

Action was taken against Dr Arun Gaikwad, who is in charge of the hospital and a sum of Rs 10,000 was collected from the establishment, the official said.

An agency had been appointed for disposal of medical waste at Umbarde and hospitals are expected to collect the waste and give it for due disposal, he said.

