Left Menu

France urges rebuke for Syria over chemical weapons use

The team found last year reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force was responsible for attacks using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin in March 2017 in the town of Latamneh.The investigative team was established after Russia blocked the extension of a joint investigation mechanism set up by the United Nations and OPCW in 2015.That team accused Syria of chemical weapons attacks, including unleashing sarin in an aerial attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:23 IST
France urges rebuke for Syria over chemical weapons use

A group of 46 nations called Tuesday on member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog to diplomatically rebuke Syria for using toxic gas and nerve agents in the country's decade-long civil war.

French Ambassador Luis Vassy proposed stripping Syria of its voting rights at the annual meeting of members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“We owe this to the Syrian people,” Vassy said.

The proposal, which has support from countries that include the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, is expected to be put to a vote Wednesday morning.

Vassy said Syria's use of prohibited chemical weapons was “irrefutable,” and he urged OPCW member states to back his attempt to strip Damascus of its rights, saying “we cannot let indifference win.” Syria, which joined the organisation in 2013 after being threatened with air strikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of the country's capital, denounced the move as a “propaganda tool” and denied using chemical weapons.

After joining the OPCW, Syria declared its stockpile of chemical weapons and precursor chemicals, which were then removed from the country. Questions have remained, however, about chemicals and production facilities that may not have been identified.

An investigation mechanism set up by the OPCW has twice blamed Syrian government forces for chemical attacks. Last week, the organisation said its investigative team found “reasonable grounds to believe” that a Syrian air force military helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018, sickening 12 people. The team found last year reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force was responsible for attacks using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin in March 2017 in the town of Latamneh.

The investigative team was established after Russia blocked the extension of a joint investigation mechanism set up by the United Nations and OPCW in 2015.

That team accused Syria of chemical weapons attacks, including unleashing sarin in an aerial attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 that killed about 100 people.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HC quashes domestic violence case lodged against woman by her mother

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a domestic violence case registered against a 23- year-old woman by her mother, noting that she had been caught in the crossfire of acrimony and matrimonial dispute between her parents.A division ben...

EU provides EUR 60m to Boost Africa initiative to support young entrepreneurs

The European Union, through the European Commission, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States OACPS, has agreed to provide EUR 60 million to the European Investment Bank and African Development Banks joint Boost Africa ...

No Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indias Arjun Atwal plans to produce some awesome golf as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.The 48-year-old Atwal feels the duo has the ability to surprise ...

WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

Office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and paymemt app Bitpay for transactions in cryptocurrencies.WeWork is the latest in a string of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021