Maharashtra: Man beaten up for sending lewd messages to women

A man working in an Aadhaar centre here in Maharashtra was severely beaten up allegedly by activists of a political party for sending obscene messages to women customers.

A video surfaced on social media on Monday in which the man was seen being beaten and his face smeared with black paint in the party's office in Mira-Bhayander area of Thane.

The video clip also showed some women shouting that the man was being thrashed for sending lewd messages to women customers of the Aadhaar centre.

When contacted, an official at the Bhayander police station said they had not received any complaint about the incident, hence no offence was registered so far.

