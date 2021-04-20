Bomb found near home of Northern Ireland police officer

A viable bomb has been found near the home of a part-time police officer in Northern Ireland, the region's police force said in a statement on Tuesday. The device was found on Monday in Dungiven, a town near the city of Londonderry. A security alert in the area remained live as police investigated the circumstances of the attack.

"We are treating this as an attack on a member of staff who also serves her community as a part-time officer," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. The statement did not say who might have carried out the attack.

