Ireland's Coveney due in London on Thursday for Northern Ireland talks - Guardian newspaper

Ireland's Coveney due in London on Thursday for Northern Ireland talks - Guardian newspaperReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:17 IST
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney is expected in London on Thursday for talks with Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"Separate meetings between (British negotiator David) Frost and (European Commission vice president Maros) Sefcovic possible later on Thursday," Guardian reporter Lisa O'Carroll wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
