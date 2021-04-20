Left Menu

CBI nabs 2 insurance officers for seeking Rs 4.5 lakh bribe for settling accidental death claim

The CBI has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to settle the accidental death claim of a person, officials said Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:55 IST
CBI nabs 2 insurance officers for seeking Rs 4.5 lakh bribe for settling accidental death claim

The CBI has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to settle the accidental death claim of a person, officials said Tuesday. After getting the complaint, the CBI had laid a trap where Nahida, the accused Administrative Officer posted at Srinagar office, had to receive Rs two lakh as the first installment of the alleged bribe, they said. After her arrest while allegedly receiving the bribe, the alleged role of senior divisional manager Ravikant Goel also surfaced and he was also taken into custody, they said.

''A case was registered against the accused on a complaint alleging therein that a Dealing Official (later on, identified as Administrative Officer), National Insurance Company Ltd., Srinagar has demanded a bribe of Rs.4.5 lakh from the complainant to settle personal accidental claim of her father who died in a road accident,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It was also alleged that the said accused would be sharing the bribe money with seniors, he said. After arresting both the officers, the CBI carried out searches at the premises of the accused officers at Srinagar and Chandigarh. Cash worth Rs 1 lakh (approx), bank deposits of Rs 30 lakh (approx) and some documents related to bank accounts, shares, property and other movable assets were recovered at the premises of Senior Divisional Manager, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

The Premier League on Tuesday said it has unanimously and vigorously rejected plans for a European Super League and is planning to take action against the six English top-flight sides that have signed up for the competition.Arsenal, Chelsea...

Air Products' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex supplying syngas to BPCL

Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development and execution, on Tuesday said its Kochi Industrial Gas Complex has started supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project PDPP at the Bharat Petr...

Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on ...

Cape Town commends businesses for supporting students affected by fire

The City of Cape Town has commended businesses that have stepped up to support over 1 000 students affected by the Cape Town fire.Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, said the immense response to the Cape Town...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021