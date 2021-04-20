Left Menu

Assam govt orders all markets and shops to close by 6 pm





In view of spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Assam government on Tuesday ordered that all markets and shops will shut by 6 pm.

The government permitted 50 per cent of lower-level staff to work from home in the districts having active coronavirus cases of 100 or more.

Issuing fresh guidelines, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua ordered the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the restrictions, which came along with several penal provisions under various laws.

''Our situation is not so alarming at this moment and it is still under control. But we can't say what will be the situation in next 7-8 days,'' he said at a press conference here.

Barua said the latest order comes in force with immediate effect and will be in place till April 30.

''However, we will review the situation in the next 3-4 days and if the cases continue to rise, then we will come out with stricter guidelines,'' he added.

As per the guidelines, all markets, malls, weekly markets and standalone shops other than pharmacies will have to shut by 6 pm.

''Except officers, only 50 per cent employees can work from office... Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home,'' the order said.

