EU not ready for Russian sanctions but Ukraine to insist, Ukraine minister says

European Union foreign ministers have not so far shown appetite for a new round of economic sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after he called for such steps at a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

"Sectoral sanctions are a matter of time and Russia's behaviour. From my recent interactions with German and French foreign ministers, I can conclude that they understand this reality," Kuleba told an online news conference with international media.

Kuleba also said he wanted a diplomatic solution to renewed tensions with Moscow over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014, but he said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined a request for talks.

