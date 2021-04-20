Left Menu

EU not ready for Russian sanctions but Ukraine to insist, Ukraine minister says

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:30 IST
EU not ready for Russian sanctions but Ukraine to insist, Ukraine minister says

European Union foreign ministers have not so far shown appetite for a new round of economic sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after he called for such steps at a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday.

"Sectoral sanctions are a matter of time and Russia's behaviour. From my recent interactions with German and French foreign ministers, I can conclude that they understand this reality," Kuleba told an online news conference with international media.

Kuleba also said he wanted a diplomatic solution to renewed tensions with Moscow over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014, but he said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined a request for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet okays subsidy for urea produced via coal-gasification by Talcher Fertilizer

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea fertiliser produced through coal-gasification by Talcher Fertilizers Ltd TFL.Incorporated in 2015, TFL is a joint venture of four PSUs -- GAIL India Ltd, Coal India ...

Remainder of PSL might be devoid of usual overseas recruits

The remainder of the sixth Pakistan Super League PSL might be devoid of many of its overseas recruits due to their other commitments, which could leave the six franchises with the only option of signing new players.Postponed in March due to...

Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

The Premier League on Tuesday said it has unanimously and vigorously rejected plans for a European Super League and is planning to take action against the six English top-flight sides that have signed up for the competition.Arsenal, Chelsea...

Air Products' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex supplying syngas to BPCL

Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development and execution, on Tuesday said its Kochi Industrial Gas Complex has started supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project PDPP at the Bharat Petr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021