PM Modi will not travel to Portugal for India-EU summit next month

PM Modi will not travel to Portugal for India-EU summit next monthPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for the India-EU summit next month in view of the COVID-19 situation and the meeting will be held virtually.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the summit in a virtual format on May 8.
''In view of the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided, in consultation with the EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the India-EU leaders' meeting in a virtual format on May 8,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
''The India-EU Leaders' meeting in the EU+27 format, the first time that such a meeting is being held, reflects the shared ambition of both sides to further deepen the strategic partnership,'' he said.
Bagchi was responding to media queries on the issue.
The prime minister was expected to visit France as part of the trip to attend the India-EU summit.
